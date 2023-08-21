Gimli man dead after rollover on rural road: Mounties

An 85-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Interlake over the weekend.

Gimli RCMP say they were called to the incident at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Road 130N and 20E in the RM of Bifrost – Riverton.

According to Mounties, a car driven by an 85-year-old man from Gimli, Man. was travelling west on Road 20E when it collided with a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Arnes, Man., which was travelling south on Road 130N.

Police say the crash caused the pickup truck to roll multiple times before both vehicles came to a stop in the west ditch.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor physical injuries, police say.

Gimli RCMP continue to investigate.