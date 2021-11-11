Gingerbread house competition returns to Victoria

Dozens of detailed gingerbread houses will soon be on display at hotels across Victoria.

The 13th annual Gingerbread Showcase in support of Habitat for Humanity Victoria will launch on Nov. 20.

Approximately 25 gingerbread houses will be on display at four hotels. Each gingerbread creation is made entirely out of edible materials, and some volunteer builders spend as many as 100 hours working on their art, according to Habitat for Humanity.

"At Home on the Ocean" created by: Sheena Wells for the "Coastal Living"-themed 2020 competition is shown: (Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

Visitors can view the gingerbread houses for free before voting for their favourite creations in six different categories:

Best first impression

Best use of skill and technique

Most creative and original

Most diverse use of ingredients

Best interpretation of the theme

People's Choice Award

It's free to cast a vote online or by tap at each display, though voters are encouraged to make a donation when they do.

"Sea to Sky" created by Brin Nyvall for the "Coastal Living"-themed 2020 competition is shown: (Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

This year's theme is "the Future of Home," according to Habitat for Humanity.

"It has been a rollercoaster year for all of us as we rode the waves of COVID-19, so we are excited to be able to present visitors with an opportunity to view this year’s fabulous gingerbread creations both online and in person," said Kelly King, director of communications and giving for Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

The four hotels hosting this year's gingerbread showcase are the Parkside Hotel & Spa, the Chateau Victoria, the Marriott Inner Harbour and the Doubletree.

The gingerbread displays are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until Jan. 2.