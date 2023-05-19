Giraffe dies at the Calgary Zoo a day after celebrating 12th birthday
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have announced the passing of giraffe Emara, who was found dead in the yard of the African Savannah building on Friday.
The Masai giraffe had just celebrated her 12th birthday the day before.
She joined the zoo in 2016 and officials say she has been a "treasured member" of the group ever since she arrived.
"Losing any of the animals we love and care for is heartbreaking, but it’s especially so when the passing is unexpected," the zoo said in a statement on Friday.
Officials won't know Emara's cause of death until a necropsy is completed.
The zoo says its animal care, health and welfare team will be "carefully monitoring" Nabo and Moshi, the two remaining giraffes, following the loss of their habitat mate.
