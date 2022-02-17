Girl, 12, dies after Brant County crash

A 12-year-old girl has died following a crash in Brant County last week.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on Oakland Road on Feb. 11. At the time, police said four people were hospitalized after the crash, two with life-threatening injuries.

A release from OPP on Thursday said Sierra Beverly, 12, died after she was taken to hospital. Another person remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or recorded video from a dash or security camera, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.