Girl, 12, killed following UTV rollover: RCMP

A 12-year-old girl has died and two teenage girls were injured following a utility terrain vehicle rollover earlier this month.

According to Neepawa RCMP, officers were called to the crash at 7:45 p.m. on May 1 near the Road 83 North intersection. When they arrived, they found three girls who were ejected from the UTV and in need of medical attention.

Mounties say the girls, who weren’t wearing seatbelts or helmets, were travelling on Road 76 West when the UTV slid into the ditch and rolled several times.

The driver and passenger, both 14-years-old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second passenger, a 12-year-old, died on May 5 from her injuries in hospital.

The investigation into the crash continues.