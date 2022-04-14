Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
The New Brunswick RCMP told CTV News on Thursday that they learned about the girl’s death on Wednesday.
Police say the matter is closed and they won’t be releasing any additional details about the incident because the investigation is not criminal in nature.
The coroner’s office says it is investigating the girl’s death, but it won’t be commenting further because it is an “active investigation.”
Emergency crews responded to a report of an injured child on Woodlawn Road in Dorchester just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The girl sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident, which involved a school bus.
Initially, the RCMP described the incident as a collision, but they clarified Wednesday that nothing struck the bus.
No other details have been released.
The girl was a student at Dorchester Consolidated School. No classes were held in the building Wednesday, but grief counsellors were available throughout the day to help students and staff.
