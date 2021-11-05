Girl, 14, sexually assaulted in Regina park: police
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A 14-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Candy Cane Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
RPS said officers responded to the area around 6:50 p.m. after a report that a man had assaulted the girl in the park and fled.
The victim was located and transported to hospital by EMS.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue hoodie.
Police said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Fridays for the Future celebrates three years of protests in SudburyOn Friday, a small but mighty group celebrated three years of protests in Sudbury.
-
Teenage boy taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in AirdrieA teenage boy was taken to hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Partnership signed between Sault College and NogdawindaminSault College and Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services are working together to provide educational opportunities to Indigenous youth transitioning out of foster care.
-
Federal minister visits burned ship off B.C. coast, offers no timeline for planned Indigenous-led Marine Safety CentreCanada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard was in Victoria Friday to get a firsthand look at the MV Zim Kingston disaster and the coast guard's response to it.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.