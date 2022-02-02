Girl, 14, who died of gunshot wound in stairwell of Mississauga, Ont. apartment identified

A 14-year-old girl who died after being found with gunshot wounds in a Mississauga, Ont. apartment building has been identified by family.

Peel police said they were called to the building in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive area just after 9 p.m.

Police said officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl has since been identified by family as Grade 9 student Taffash Riley.

According to police, Riley’s death is being treated as suspicious but the exact circumstances are not yet clear.

CTV News Toronto spoke with Riley's brother on Wednesday. He said the family is in shock and that he never expected something like this to happen to his sister.

A GoFundMe account, set up by a neighbour of Riley, said her family moved to Canada from Jamaica in 2012 and she lived with her parents and brother.

"The pain this family is going through is unimaginable," Sarah McDermott wrote on the GoFundMe page.

McDermott said the family is raising money to send Riley’s body back to Jamaica.

Riley was a Grade 9 student at the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB).

"The DPCDSB is saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life of a Grade 9 member of our Ascension of our Lord Catholic Secondary School community," the school board said in a statement Wednesday.

"As a Catholic community, we pray for the young woman, her family and friends."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.