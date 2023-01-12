Girl, 15, charged following bear spray assault at Regina round dance: police
A 15-year-old girl is facing an assault charge following a bear spray incident at a community centre in north central Regina on Wednesday evening.
In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said units were dispatched to the building in the 1000 block of Angus Street around 9:20 p.m. after a report that someone discharged bear spray in the lobby.
A memorial round dance was being held at the time of the incident, with several people in attendance.
Police said the spray affected many attendees, including kids and elders.
Dozens of people were found outside the building coughing, gagging and crying following the attack. Victims were treated at the scene by EMS.
Security footage showed an altercation where one person discharged the bear spray into a crowd of people and then left the building, police said.
After witness interviews and investigation, police identified a suspect who was subsequently arrested without incident and charged.
The 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of assault with a weapon and a breach of conditions.
She made her first appearance on these charges in youth court on Thursday afternoon.
