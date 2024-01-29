Girl, 16, in critical condition after Sunday morning hit-and-run
A Calgary teen sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in the northeast on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection of 22 Avenue N.E. and the 100 block of Pinemill Mews N.E., in Pineridge, around 4:10 a.m.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl was having a dispute with people inside a vehicle. They say the driver tried to leave while the girl was still holding onto the vehicle.
She then fell and was run over, according to police. The driver and occupants checked on her, but then got back in the vehicle and left the scene.
The girl was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition on Monday morning.
Police located and seized the vehicle on Sunday morning.
A 16-year-old boy, the driver of the vehicle, came forward and spoke to investigators. The other people in the vehicle have not yet been identified.
Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.
