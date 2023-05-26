Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place
A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.
Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.
Police say that a 17-year-old girl was found “just outside” a Pizza Pizza restaurant suffering from two wounds related to the discharge of the weapon. She was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police had initially said that the victim was 13 years old but have since corrected that.
“We don’t have a suspect in custody at this point, however we have identified the suspect and are actively looking for him,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene. “We have investigators canvassing the area for the suspect.”
The schools were placed under hold-and-secures as a precaution but students have since been dismissed.
The suspect remains outstanding.
-
'We are committed to the original deal': Federal government remains confident regarding Windsor battery plant negotiationsNegotiations continue between Stellantis and LG and the Canadian government to keep the $5 billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant and roughly 3,000 jobs in Windsor.
-
Pet Valu Dog walk fundraiser in Barrie to raise money for dog guidesDogs, and their owners, are invited to a fundraiser in Barrie that will benefit dog guides. Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is providing life-changing dog guides to Canadians with disabilities.
-
Toronto man accused of randomly spitting on 3 people on TTC propertyA Toronto man who allegedly spat on three different people unprovoked on TTC property earlier this month is being sought by police.
-
Minden and Chesley, Ont. residents fight to save their hospital's futuresResidents from Minden and Chesley band together to fight for both community hospital's futures amid emergency department closures.
-
Kamloops shooting victim has died, case now a homicide investigation, RCMP sayPolice say a woman shot in Kamloops Sunday evening has died.
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crashOne person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Playing sports improves mental health in girls: reportA new Canadian study finds sport has a remarkable impact on mental health, particularly among girls.
-
No new COVID-19-related deaths, no outbreaks reported in Waterloo region this weekThe Region of Waterloo is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths this week, as well as zero active outbreaks in high-risk settings.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in AzildaGreater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.