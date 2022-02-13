Girl, 3, bitten by a Rottweiler at Cantley, Que. home, police say

A three-year-old girl suffered dog bites to the face after being attacked by a Rottweiler at a home in Cantley, Que.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the parents of the girl were busy in the kitchen at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard the girl cry after she was bitten in the face.

Paramedics transported the girl to the hospital for treatment on the lacerations to her head.

Police say the dog is owned by another family member and was not at the home at the time of the incident.

"We have no information that the animal has shown signs of aggressive in the past," police said, adding the SPCA will continue to investigate.