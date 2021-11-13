Girl, 6, dead after car crashes into tree in Etobicoke

A six-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered when a car slammed into a tree in Etobicoke Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to a collision call on Renforth Drive, north of Rathburn Road, just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they located a woman and a child in the vehicle.

Toronto paramedics said the child was without vital signs and was rushed to a pediatric trauma centre, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman was also transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

It is not known what led to the crash.

Police have not released the relationship between the child and the woman.

Carole Pike, a resident in the area, told CP24 that she saw a white vehicle spinning around before hitting the tree.

“I saw them trying to get the mother out of the vehicle while she was sadly screaming and horrified,” Pike said.

“And I saw the young lady being pulled out of the vehicle by the ambulance. And at that time, she was not moving. Her face looked bruised and bloody. And they were giving her CPR, so it was very disturbing.”

Police closed the roads in the area for investigation.

This is the second fatal single-vehicle collision in the city on Saturday. Earlier in the evening, a woman was killed when a car struck a pole on The Queensway.