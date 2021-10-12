Girl, 7, dead after being hit by car on Highway 5: Sask. RCMP

A seven-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 5, 10 km west of Wadena on Monday.

The girl was alone when she was hit by a car going eastbound, according to an investigation by RCMP.

The driver remained on the scene and called for emergency assistance, however she was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said.

Her family has been notified and the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing, police say.