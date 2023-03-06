Girl arrested after Nipawin elementary school closed due to 'extensive' vandalism

RCMP have arrested and charged a female youth following a vandalism incident that prompted the cancellation of classes at Wagner Elementary School in Nipawin.

Classes were cancelled Monday due to the vandalism and aren't expected to resume at the school until Wednesday.

The North East School Division (NESD) describes the damage as "extensive" affecting most learning spaces at the school.

"The school division has drawn staff together to assist Wagner staff in cleaning and putting learning spaces back in order. There is a significant mess to clean," NESD said Monday afternoon in an emailed statement.

"However because of the dedicated work of staff, the school will be ready for students on Wednesday. "

According to Nipawin RCMP, officers were dispatched to an alarm call at the school around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The responding Mounties found damage to several classroom and change rooms. Computers were also damaged and the walls were hit with graffiti, RCMP said.

Desks and chairs were also found thrown around, RCMP said.

Police patrolled the area and arrested and charged a female youth with one count of break and enter.

She can't be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She is scheduled to appear in Nipawin Provincial Court on April 19.