Girl arrested outside of west London, Ont. shopping mall with replica gun

London police arrested a youth Wednesday after receiving a weapons call at a west end shopping centre.

Police were called to the Westmount Shopping Centre on Wonderland Road just before 12 p.m. for a person with a firearm.

Nearby schools were notified of the situation.

Police say a girl was arrested outside of the mall for allegedly carrying a replica gun.

According to police, no threats were made and no one was hurt.

The investigation continues.