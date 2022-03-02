iHeartRadio

Girl arrested outside of west London, Ont. shopping mall with replica gun

Westmount Mall at 785 Wonderland Rd. S on March 2, 2022. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

London police arrested a youth Wednesday after receiving a weapons call at a west end shopping centre.

Police were called to the Westmount Shopping Centre on Wonderland Road just before 12 p.m. for a person with a firearm.

Nearby schools were notified of the situation.

Police say a girl was arrested outside of the mall for allegedly carrying a replica gun.

According to police, no threats were made and no one was hurt.

The investigation continues.

