Girl groped in North Vancouver park, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public after a sexual assault on a "female youth" in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood earlier this month.
The incident happened on Feb. 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m., but police were not informed of it until Feb. 24, according to a news release from North Vancouver RCMP.
Police said the girl was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School. A man approached her and groped her, according to RCMP, but she fought him off and fled.
Mounties described the suspect as a white man in his 40s with greying hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5'8" tall and has a slim build, police said, adding that he was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask.
The suspect was walking a small, white dog that was off leash, police added.
"RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams," police said in their release.
Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
-
‘Ending homelessness is going to take all of us’: charity hosts annual fundraiser for Edmonton’s most vulnerableEdmontonians hiked through Hawrelak Park this weekend to show their support for those in our city experiencing homelessness.
-
Former police dog handlers join forces to support retired four-legged colleaguesConst. Aaron Courtney was passionate about his career as a police dog handler. That 16-year career was wiped away in seconds, when he was rammed by a suspected drunk driver.
-
Manitoba Liberals apologize for posting red dress with words 'overthrow the government'The Manitoba Liberal Party has apologized for posting in its online shop a red dress showing the words 'overthrow the government', which the party says was put online by a volunteer without permission.
-
1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fireOne person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
-
Kitten killed in fire at home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhoodFirefighters responded to a 911 call from the occupants of a home on Vincent Massey Avenue Saturday evening reporting a fire on the scene.
-
'Letting down the community': Advocates speak out over council's vote against decriminalizing small amounts of drugsAdvocates are weighing in after city council struck down a motion to decriminalize small amounts of drugs.
-
Hamilton woman attempted to hire someone to murder a man: policeA Hamilton woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man she knows.
-
Here's where eligible people can pick up their free COVID-19 rapid tests in B.C.The B.C. government expects to receive 12 million COVID-19 rapid test kits by the end of March, and has turned to the province's pharmacists to help distribute them to the general public.
-
OPP investigating sudden death of Winnipeg man near Sioux NarrowsThe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows early last week.