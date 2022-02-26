iHeartRadio

Girl groped in North Vancouver park, RCMP say

North Vancouver RCMP provided this map of the area where the assault happened.

Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public after a sexual assault on a "female youth" in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood earlier this month.

The incident happened on Feb. 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m., but police were not informed of it until Feb. 24, according to a news release from North Vancouver RCMP.

Police said the girl was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School. A man approached her and groped her, according to RCMP, but she fought him off and fled.

Mounties described the suspect as a white man in his 40s with greying hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5'8" tall and has a slim build, police said, adding that he was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask.

The suspect was walking a small, white dog that was off leash, police added.

"RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams," police said in their release.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

