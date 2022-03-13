Girl Guides return to door-to-door cookie sales after 2-year pandemic hiatus

For the first time in two years, many B.C. residents will soon be getting a knock on their door from local Girl Guides selling cookies.

Girl Guides of Canada suspended door-to-door sales in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and those precautions continued through the spring and fall cookie sales periods in 2021.

For the spring 2022 cookie campaign, as B.C. and other provinces lift most coronavirus-related restrictions, door-to-door sales are resuming.

"We're very excited to get out into our communities and have girls sell them door-to-door, in public and in other ways," said Diamond Isinger, B.C. provincial commissioner for Girl Guides of Canada, in an interview with CTV News on Saturday.

Isinger said Girl Guides will sell "hundreds of thousands" of boxes of chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies across the province this spring.

Proceeds from the campaign are used to fund activities throughout the year.

"Recently, we announced a return to in-person camping and overnight experiences for girls who wish to participate in those," said Isinger. "As we progress through this year, we expected more and more activities options will be available and now the full range of cookie selling options is available to us."

Girl Guide cookies cost $5 per box. More information on cookie sales can be found on the Girl Guides of Canada website.