Girl hit in face with firework near Surrey RCMP detachment

A youth in Surrey is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face by a firework early Sunday morning, prompting Mounties to investigate.

RCMP say the girl and her friend showed up to the Surrey detachment just before 1 a.m. and reported someone had fired the firework directly at them from inside a car.

The victim was taken to hospital for minor injuries to her forehead and has since been released, according to police.

After reviewing video from traffic cameras of the intersection of 104 Avenue and 148 Street, close to where the victim was hit, investigators have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved. The Surrey RCMP detachment and Hjorth Road Elementary School also share that intersection.

“Police are asking for anyone in the area who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage to contact police,” reads a Surrey RCMP statement released Wednesday morning.

Based on current information, Mounties say the incident appears to be isolated.

Investigators believe there were two other vehicles in the area that may have witnessed the dangerous drive-by, according to the release.

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha told CTV News that multiple people may have been in the white car.

“We don’t know whether the victim knew anyone in the car,” said Sangha.

The number to contact Surrey RCMP is 604-599-0502.