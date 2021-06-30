Girl in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto Police Services (TPS) responded to reports of a girl under the age of five struck by a car in the area of Village Green Square and Kennedy Road in Toronto just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics have confirmed that the child was transported to SickKids Hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.

According to TPS, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. At this time, police say it is unclear what led to the collision.

Roads in the area will be closed for the investigation.

This is a breaking story. More to come...