Girl seriously injured in incident involving school bus: N.B. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
The New Brunswick RCMP says a school-aged girl is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the incident on Woodlawn Road just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.
Police say the girl was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the incident have been released at this time.
The Sackville RCMP is currently investigating.
Woodlawn Road was closed and a detour was in place Tuesday. It has since reopened.
In an email to families, the Anglophone East School District said it is in contact with police, first responders and families of students at Dorchester Consolidated School.
-
Time to retire: After 29 years, Brockville, Ont.'s Heritage Clock Shop set to closeThe owners of a well-known downtown Brockville business have announced they are retiring, ready to sound the final charm at the Heritage Clock Shop.
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB saysThe Ottawa Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of ElmiraEmergency services are on-scene at the site of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma north of Elmira.
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment CanadaEnvironment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Fort Macleod, Alta. councillor in hot water for role in Coutts blockadeA town councillor in Fort Macleod, Alta. has been publicly reprimanded by the mayor and other members of council for taking a leadership role in the Coutts border blockade.
-
'He was innocent': Funeral held for international student killed near Toronto subwayKartik Vasudev is being remembered as part of a community — a community of students who came to Canada for a better life.
-
Dozens of road work projects planned in Waterloo region this summerAs the weather warms up, the road construction season is beginning in Waterloo region, with more than 20 major projects scheduled to move forward.
-
Wait times higher than normal at Windsor Regional Hospital emergency departmentWindsor Regional Hospital is warning residents its emergency department is seeing heavy volumes.
-
'Homeowners need to be vigilant': Nanaimo RCMP investigating 3 suspicious firesMounties are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after three suspicious fires were set in Nanaimo, B.C.