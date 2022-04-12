Girl seriously injured in incident involving school bus: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a school-aged girl is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the incident on Woodlawn Road just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Police say the girl was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

The Sackville RCMP is currently investigating.

Woodlawn Road was closed and a detour was in place Tuesday. It has since reopened.

In an email to families, the Anglophone East School District said it is in contact with police, first responders and families of students at Dorchester Consolidated School.