Girl kidnapped from Edmonton street, sexually assaulted in nearby apartment: police
A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl and Edmonton police believe there may be more victims.
Police say the victim, a minor who recently arrived in Canada as a refugee, was leaving her English language class downtown last month when a man began to follow her.
The man reportedly told the girl her mother was waiting nearby to pick her up, before leading her to a nearby apartment building.
Once in the building, the girl tried to run but was unable to escape.
The man took her into an apartment and threatened to harm her family if she resisted before he sexually assaulted her, according to police.
The girl was eventually able to escape.
After an extensive investigation, David Dominic, 36, was arrested on Jan. 27.
He was charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, kidnapping and choking with intent to overcome.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call police at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
