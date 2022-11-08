Girl killed in Woolwich tractor crash

A young girl is dead following a collision involving a tractor in Woolwich Township.

Emergency crews were called to a property in the area of Sandy Hills Drive and Arthur Street around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a tractor driver was reversing and struck a young child.

The girl was taken to an out-of-region hospital and later pronounced dead.

The 41-year-old driver of the tractor was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.