iHeartRadio

Girl power: Go-Go's, Turner, King highlight Rock Hall class

image.jpg
Defying odds and smashing norms in a male-dominated field, the Go-Go's which had a string of hits propelled by MTV play in the 1980s, will be inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of a powerhouse class that includes Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.
12