Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police

A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.

Investigators were told the girl, believed to be eight years old, was running across 109 Street at 29A Avenue in a crosswalk when she was hit by the bus around 8:15 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, a Gold Arrow yellow bus was parked on the shoulder of the roadway and firefighters, police and an ambulance were on scene.

School-aged children were being transferred from the parked bus to another.

Edmonton Police Service's major collisions unit has taken on the investigation.

The intersection was expected to reopen around 11 a.m.