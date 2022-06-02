Girl sexually assaulted at massage therapy session: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a female youth reported she was sexually assaulted.
Mounties received the complaint on April 28.
The girl said she was sexually assaulted during a massage at a home massage therapy business.
Dean Cherneske, 60, has been charged with sexual assault in the case.
He is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on June 15.
Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone affected to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
38th IWK Telethon dedicated to staff who persevere in pandemicViewers can expect heartfelt patient stories, generous donations, and plenty of entertainment during the 38th IWK Telethon for Children held in support of the region's biggest children's hospital.
-
Man charged with sexual assault following May attack in Saint John: policeA man in Saint John, N.B., is facing a charge of sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman last month.
-
Mother-daughter duo to race in Greater Moncton Dragon Boat FestivalJones Lake was a sea of humanity Friday as hundreds of high school students hit the water for the annual Greater Moncton Dragon Boat Festival.
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortagesA Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
What’s happening with Silver Alerts in B.C.?During the 2020 provincial election, John Horgan promised an NDP government would implement a Silver Alert system in B.C.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
-
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Crimson Lake, Alta., areaA wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 centsAnother nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocationMore than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.