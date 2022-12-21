Girl sexually assaulted in Wetaskiwin, sketch of assailant released
Police are searching for the male who sexually assaulted an underage female in Wetaskiwin in May.
On May 28, RCMP received a call that the girl had been assaulted on the grounds south of Wetaskiwin City Hall.
According to police, the girl was standing on the sidewalk when a red four-door sedan with three males inside drove alongside her.
One of the males got out of the vehicle and offered the girl alcohol, RCMP said. She refused.
Police say the male forced her to the ground, kissed and groped her.
He then got back in the sedan with the other males, and the car left the scene.
He is described as white, with dirty blonde, shoulder-length messy hair. He was wearing beige or white pants, a red sweater, and black shoes.
Investigators say the other males in the car are described as young men with shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information about the assailant is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekendCiting staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space StationMany stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.