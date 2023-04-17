Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth

A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.

The Halton Regional Police Service arrested Stephen Jones, 60, on Friday.

Jones is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a youth.

Police said he works as a girls softball coach in both Kitchener and Guelph, and may have also previously coached in Halton.

The Kitchener Minor Girls Softball Association said Jones has been a coach with them since Jan. 2022.

"Halton police never contacted us about the incident(s) involving Mr. Jones and we have no involvement in the investigation," they stated in an email to CTV News.

The organization said they'll communicate any further developments with their members and urged anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to contact police.

CTV News also reached out the Guelph Minor Softball Association. They said Jones was not a rostered coach with the organization and they were not contacted by authorities.

In a media release, police said they believed there may be additional victims.

They’re asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police added that there is “no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault” and victims are encouraged to report it to authorities.