Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital

Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North.

Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.

And earlier this week, Giroux presented some of his accomplishments at the hospital’s annual general meeting.

"Your endurance, your compassion, your professionalism has been appreciated by senior leadership at HSN and I want to thank you," Giroux, speaking French, told his colleagues.

There were some highs and there were some lows during his tenure. HSN’s board chair said in a news release that the hospital's financial situation improved and they received funding for extra beds.

Giroux also mentioned new surgical procedures coming to northern Ontario, a new innovation centre, a $10-million gift made to the hospital and wait times consistently at or below the provincial average.

"We increased our surgical activity this year, our teams performed 15,113 surgeries, an increase compared to the two prior years and lower than the 2019/2020 level of 15,846," he said.

But there were also struggles. The one-site hospital is still running out of 15 different locations and COVID-19 presented staffing challenges.

Giroux said the staffing shortages are significant.

"Since July, we've dealt with an average daily shortage of 30 RNs, nine RPNs and six PSWs on day and night shifts combined,” he said.

“While it remains a very challenging situation, trends have been improving over the last few months.”

Giroux's actions while he was president of Laurentian University were also identified by Ontario’s auditor general as a contributing factor to the school's insolvency.

He now leaves HSN to lead Hopital Monfort in Ottawa.

Health Sciences North will focus on finding a new CEO and president, one who deals with social accountability, embraces its diversity and tackles the opioid crisis.

"We are making efforts to ensure there is equity, inclusion and diversity in the provision of health care services that includes anti-racism approaches because everyone deserves health," said Deanna Keeshig-Jones, Indigenous health director.

The board thanked Giroux for his efforts and leadership. Vice-president Mark Hartman will now fill the role on an interim basis.

CTV News asked the hospital repeatedly for details on the compensation Giroux would be leaving with – particularly around performance objectives reached under his leadership and required under provincial law.

We didn't hear back before deadline.