'Give each other space': How to navigate varying reopening comfort levels

A Western University professor studying mental health wants us all to ready ourselves to be kind and accepting as COVID-19 restrictions fall.

Marnie Wedlake says that applies to those eager to see them go, as much as it does to those deeply worried about lifting them.

Wedlake says there is no “one-size fits all approach” to coping with post-pandemic mental health anxiety.

“If we sort of fool ourselves that we can make a really happy recipe where nobody’s feeling are hurt, and nobody’s feeling offended, that’s just not going to happen, cause we are all just trying to get by,” she says.

To get by, Wedlake believes it's important the four competing levels of health care (professionals, corporate, patient care, and political needs) realize they can’t find the perfect solution and neither can society.

But that doesn't mean we can't prepare ourselves to be open. Wedlake says it's important to respect the comfort levels of friends, neighbours and family members.

She acknowledges recent events, including the protests and occupations in Ottawa and Windsor, have driven wedges in relationships.

But now, she says, now is the time to learn to accept individual beliefs all along our spectrum of comfort.

She contends that includes those “more than ready” to return to normal life.

“Those who are more nimble, more robust, more willing to get back out there, maybe overall they feel less vulnerable in the world.”

But Wedlake says there are still those, less-talked-about recently, who will for some time remain fearful of the virus and being out in public.

“Those who are more afraid, more frightened, more cautious. There seems to be more vulnerability in that person's life and they are more concerned about taking a risk, whether it is a realistic risk or not, it’s their risk, they are more frightened.”

To reach each extreme - and those in the middle - talking is the challenge.

As a mental health expert, Wedlake says the best approach to take is asking each other direct non-confrontational questions.

“Are you comfortable going back to a restaurant? Are you comfortable going somewhere with your mask on? And, when they give an answer try to avoid arm-twisting, and say ‘Oh c’mon doctor so-and-so said it’s safe to get back out there, etc’. Just accept someone, accept where they are at.’”

Wedlake says the same goes the other way around, as she calls for acceptance for those mentally comfortable to return to a less restrictive life.

“Sooner as a global collective we embrace that, the better off we’ll be where our overall mental health is concerned.”