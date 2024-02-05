'Give me another chance to be a better dad': Family of missing West Kelowna man speaks out

The search for Lucas Singer-Kraus has reached day five.

Dozens of people including friends, family and complete strangers searched the West Kelowna backcountry Monday for any sign of the 23-year-old, who went missing from his West Kelowna home on Jan. 31 around 11:30 p.m.

His father described his son as “a little more down” than usual on the night he left.

“He has depressive episodes. We haven’t gotten to the point of having it diagnosed,” said Sean Kraus.

However, Kraus says his son going missing for several days is out of character.

The community is focusing its search on the snow-covered Bear Creek forested area, within a few kilometres of Kraus’ home.

“When something of this nature hits home, it just touches you,” said Angela Kolpe, a family friend volunteering in the search. “They’re a good family. He’s a good kid.”

The search also includes volunteers who are familiar with the area.

“It got my attention,” said Kane Blake, president of the Okanagan Forest Task Force. “We’ve got a crew of about eight guys and we’re going to do whatever we can to help look for him and help the family out.”

On Monday, the search provided a glimmer of hope.

“(We found) a really good match for his footprint, so that’s exceptionally positive,” said Kraus.

West Kelowna RCMP tells CTV News they are also investigating and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Lucas Singer-Kraus is described as 6’1”, white, and is believed to be wearing a black zip-up jacket or a red plaid jacket, sweatpants, black boots, and carrying a black puma backpack.

Kraus offered an emotional plea to his son.

“We want you home. Give me another chance to be a better dad.”