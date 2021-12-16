Give the gift of blood this holiday season

With 250 spots sitting empty in Barrie, all Canadian Blood Services wants for Christmas are donors.

"The last two weeks of December are normally a very challenging time for us typically," Canadian Blood Services territory manager Elaine St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said because the upcoming statutory holidays fall on weekends this year, it will mean missed opportunities for donation events, which could put platelet inventory at risk.

"Platelets are a very small component of your blood, very vital because they are the component that makes your blood clot," St. Pierre explained. "They are typically used in cancer treatments, and cancer patients and the issue with platelets is they only have a shelf life of seven days."

With a growing need, the organization is relying on the spirit of giving to get through the holidays.

"Now that hospitals have ramped up to clear that backlog of procedures that were put on hold because of the pandemic, the demand is back up to pre-pandemic levels," St. Pierre said.

It's estimated that 100,000 new donors are needed each year to meet that demand.

ASKING FOR CHANGE FOR BLOOD DONORS

But not everyone can donate.

Right now, men are only eligible to give blood if it's been more than three months since their last sexual contact with a man.

"It's taken a long time for folks to realize that it's not about sexual orientation. It's about behaviour," said The Gilbert Centre's executive director Gerry Croteau. "To say that gay men can't give blood negates the fact that there are all these other folks giving blood that may have sex with same-sex partners that aren't identifying or have never been tested."

On Wednesday, Canadian Blood Services asked Health Canada to approve changes to its blood and plasma eligibility for donors.

The move would allow clinics to stop asking men whether they've had sex with another man; instead, it would focus on high-risk sexual behaviour among all donors.

Canadian Blood Services said it would allow for more equity for donors while ensuring a safe supply,

If the change is approved, the organization said it could take months before it comes into effect.