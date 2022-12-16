Give the gift of blood this holiday season to help someone in need

Blood donors are needed more than ever, as Canadian Blood Services (CBS) reports a decline in regular donations.

The service says since the start of the pandemic, regular donors have decreased by 31,000.

Respiratory viruses, including colds and flu, plus unpredictable weather, have also significantly impacted donations.

In Barrie, more than 350 appointments need to be filled by the end of December.

"It's so important to give. It helps cancer patients, newborns, people with rare diseases, the list goes on," noted Courtney Thompson, CBS Barrie community development manager.

Bounce 104.1 has hosted a blood drive over the past few weeks to help increase awareness.

"This is a time where hospitals really need blood, and people kind of let this go into the back of their mind because we are so busy. But I mean, if Christmas has been expensive for you this year, this is a way you can donate without financially donating," said Meg Whitton, Bounce 104.1 radio host.

For complete information on donating blood, and to sign up for an appointment, check the CBS website.