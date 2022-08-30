'Give us our building back': Tenants of community housing building say they've been ignored for too long

It was a meeting the tenants at 632 Hale Street say they have been demanding for years. They were anxious to voice their concerns to the leadership of London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).

They got that opportunity at a gathering on Tuesday morning in a first-floor common room, with dozens in attendance. Their overriding message was clear according to tenant spokesperson Donald Martin.

"Give us our building back. That's what we want," he says.

Their message is one that’s been echoed by other community housing units throughout the city. Martin says many tenants don't feel safe in the own apartments.

"We want to be able to come in here and do what we want without having to be assaulted. We had a gentleman assaulted two weeks ago, twice in one week,” he says.

Martin says assaults haven’t been limited to tenants. He says a personal service worker (PSW) was also assaulted recently, and other PSW’s have made arrangements to enter through ground floor apartments rather than pass through the lobby.

Tenant Regina Wood says strangers or friends of other tenants are being allowed into the building to hang out in the lobby and to do drugs and sleep in stairwells.

"It seems everybody has an aunt, an uncle or a grandma upstairs; so if you want to tell them to buzz in, somebody will buzz them in,” she says. “They've thrown keys over the balcony to let people in and I don't know why they don't understand that this is their home too."

Shawn Lewis is LMCH chair, and says steps are being taken to improve safety, starting with changes to entry systems.

"We're going to the fob based entry so, if that fob goes missing, we can deactivate it so there's not an access fob floating around out there. Where, with keys, we can't really do that,” he says.

632 Hale Street is geared to people 55 and older, although younger people have been allowed to rent due to lower demand in the older demographic.

The building shows a level of care not seen at many community housing projects, including beautiful, well-maintained gardens.

"The girl on the sixth floor does this side,” says tenant Jo-Anne Walsh. “She does a wonderful job — weeds it and waters it. The guy in that apartment does this little garden here and he does a wonderful job because we like to see beauty."

The LMCH leadership is planning tenant meetings at all 32 properties they maintain. Lewis says the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process that was supposed to begin about two years ago.

He says structural upgrades are also being undertaken on the properties, many of which were neglected for years as the organization went through a leadership upheaval. He says money is now beginning to flow that will allow the work to get done, including at 632 Hale Street, which will soon have the elevators replaced.

Residents say they were encouraged by this meeting, but now it's time for action.