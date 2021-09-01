Giveaway Weekend returning to Winnipeg
Winnipeggers looking for a deal are in luck – the city's 'Giveaway Weekend' is returning this month.
The city said Giveaway Weekend will be held on September 11 and 12. Winnipeggers can put reusable and unwanted items on their curbs for residents' perusal.
Items should be labelled with a free sign or sticker and removed from the curb by dusk on Sunday. Items that Winnipeggers want to keep should be stored out of sight.
The city said while things like books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, sports equipment and toys are good to put out, Winnipeggers should not put out items that are unsafe, or are infested with bed bugs.
The city also asks residents not to put out toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.
Those cruising city streets looking for free stuff should only take items marked as free, make sure the items are safe and in good condition, don’t walk or drive on private lawns, don't discard items on private property and follow the traffic laws.
More information about giveaway weekend can be found online.
