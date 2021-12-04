'Giving hope': Edmonton Salvation Army volunteers collect toys and donations for those in need
Salvation Army volunteers collected toy donations Saturday to help families in need have a jolly Christmas.
Volunteers will be at Kingsway Mall until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to collect new, unwrapped toys and donations for those in need.
"We all work together to make sure that every child has a gift on Christmas morning," said Jamie Locke, Salvation Army Alberta division spokesperson.
"Christmas time, it's a special time of the year," he added. "We want to go that extra mile and make sure everyone has the things that they would need to celebrate Christmas, the things that many of us would take for granted."
CHRISTMAS KETTLE CAMPAIGN
The Salvation Army is also searching for people to fill more than 900 shifts for its Christmas Kettle Campaign.
All donations to the campaign provide meals, clothing, and household items to ensure everyone's basic needs are met during the holiday season.
"It's a simple job, but it's a very, very important one," Locke said. "You are giving hope."
