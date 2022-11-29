Giving Tuesday: Victoria Hospitals Foundation fundraising for new ICU monitors

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation is asking the public to help raise money for 10 new patient monitors for the intensive care unit at Victoria General Hospital.

The campaign, launched on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, hopes to raise more than $500,000 for the life-saving equipment.

To mark Giving Tuesday, the island-based GAIN Group is matching donations up to a total of $50,000 for the campaign.

The new patient monitors will be used to replace the hospital's current monitors, which are 17 years old.

"Those patients need these particular monitors to ensure that they get safe care and that they get care that will save their life," said Susan Butler, intensive care manager at VGH.

The new patient monitors will include larger display screens, modern software and improved alarm settings.

The system can also connect to the internet, which allows caregivers to monitor patient data without having to be bedside.

"This piece of equipment allows our care teams to have all the information they need at the exact moment they need it to help make sure they're giving the best possible care to all of our loves one that are receiving care here in the ICU," said Colleen Bronson with the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

The ICU at Victoria General Hospital treats more than 600 people each year.

Donations for the new monitors through the Giving Tuesday campaign can be made at the Victoria Hospitals Foundation website.