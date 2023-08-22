Glace Bay hospital expansion work still months away from getting started

Following a temporary delay, work to expand the Glace Bay General Hospital is months away from getting started.

The hospital’s emergency department reopened in October 2022 after being closed for nearly a year because of a shortage of doctors and other medical staff.

The ER is now open Mondays and Tuesdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“That has made a difference on the days when it is open,” said Dr. Margaret Fraser, a Cape Breton physician.

The facility is part of a redevelopment project announced by the province that will include a renovated and expanded emergency department, renovations to the surgical services area, and a renovation and expansion to the ophthalmology clinic.

But those renovations haven't started yet and are currently delayed.

“We do need expanded in-patient capacity in Glace Bay and locally, so I suppose in the long run it will lead to longer wait times here for another year or so,” Fraser said.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor Darren Bruckschwaiger said there's a bit of a construction boom in the municipality right now, which is leading to a shortage of skilled workers.

“Any delay for something is not good news, but when it comes to health care it’s always a little worse. We're hoping for continued improvements in the situation we're in,” said Bruckschwaiger.

A lack of available contractors is being blamed for delays to renovations at the Glace Bay hospital.

“I had a recent conversation with a local union rep, Joe Wilson with the carpenters, they would take any qualified carpenters right now to go to work for them because they're maxed out with 450 people,” said Bruckschwaiger.

Some doctors feel the sooner renovations are completed, the sooner it will improve care at the island's largest hospital in Sydney.

“It will certainly help us in being able to get patients out of the emergency department and into beds faster,” said Fraser.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Public Works said work is expected to start this winter and the appropriate number of contractors are expected to be available by the time construction begins.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.