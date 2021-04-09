Glace Bay Minor Hockey's final 50/50 draw expected to have a large jackpot

Glace Bay Minor Hockey's final 50/50 draw of the year is expected to be a big and it's the hottest ticket in town.

It's part of a growing trend in minor sports as draws are becoming more and more popular across the Maritimes.

Hockey parent Max Sehl hopes to cash in on the jackpot, which is expected to be one of their biggest of the season.

"I buy tickets every week faithfully for many years, even before my daughter would've taken part in the program," said Sehl. "I haven't made it onto the cheque yet."

Despite not hitting it big, Sehl says he has still benefitted from the draw.

"It literally gives every child, person in the community and surrounding areas the opportunity to play hockey and, to me, I think that's more important then my personal reason," said Sehl.

Minor hockey draws have become a popular ticket on the island.

In North Sydney, Denise MacDonald picked up a cheque of more than $22,000 in the year-end draw for that association.

In Sydney, this was the first year eight minor hockey groups in Cape Breton came together on a 50-50 draw.

Some mainland minor hockey teams have also jumped on the bandwagon, all of it aimed at cutting costs for the associations and their players.

"It makes hockey very affordable," said Christina Lamey, president of the Cape Breton Blizzard. "My message to everyone with a draw like this happening is it becomes a very affordable sport for everyone."

In Glace Bay, Tracy Hanrahan is busy keeping track of tickets coming and going out the door.

The last draw of the year takes place Sunday and will not only be a big one, but will also include extra prizes, like a helicopter tour around the island.

"Last year, our draw took place in June because of COVID and it was over $100,000, so it was really nice," Hanrahan said. "I didn't even predict that last year, so you just never know."

The tickets pay for ice time, referees, hockey gear, and most importantly registration.

In the end, the cost to play the game for kids in Glace Bay is free, which makes a big difference in the lives of many kids, but they're not the only ones. Popular fundraisers are making a difference off the ice -- and on it.

"Tracey makes the call on Sunday afternoon to the winner, and quite literally that will change someone's life," said James Edwards, the president of Glace Bay Minor Hockey.