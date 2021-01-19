Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a serious assault that resulted in a 51-year-old Glace Bay man being airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police say at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a serious assault at a residence on Brookland St. in Glace Bay, N.S.

The two occupants inside told police that a man entered the home and assaulted the 51-year-old man, before running out the door.

The man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital by ambulance, and later transferred by LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax for treatment of head injuries.

The female occupant of the home was not injured.

Police are treating the assault as an isolated incident.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.