A 51-year-old man from Glace Bay, Nova Scotia has died of injuries sustained in a Jan. 18 assault.

Police say 51-year-old David Sheppard died in hospital on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined yet, as an autopsy is scheduled.

Cape Breton Police say at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, a man entered Sheppard's home on Brookland St. and assaulted him before running out the door.

Sheppard was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital by ambulance, and later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police are treating the assault as an isolated incident.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

