Glace Bay rallies behind mother who was badly burned in house fire

There are teddy bears, candles, and messages of support for the families of two teen girls who died in a house fire in Glace Bay, N.S., last Friday.

The mother of one of the girls, Laureen McKenzie, is currently in a Halifax hospital.

"She is 30 per cent burned; her hair is about an inch long, it's all gone. Her face is burned. Her back is one of the worst areas; it's pretty much fully burned. Her arms from shoulders to fingers are fully burned," says Heather MacDonald, a family friend.

The 36-year-old will now require skin grafting to her shoulder and her arm.

Family friend Heather MacDonald says Laureen is mentally exhausted, but still doing everything she can to get better.

"She's crying most of the time. She is just trying to comprehend what's going on. I'm glad she's in a hospital with amazing nurses and doctors to help her through it," says MacDonald.

The families have been overwhelmed with community support, including tributes by total stranger Archie MacKinnon.

"I did it for their families. I hope you all enjoy it, as much as I did making it. God bless you all," says MacKinnon in the Facebook video.

A funeral service will be held for 16-year-old Madison Kelly at TJ Tracey funeral home on Saturday at 1 p.m. Services for 15-year-old Brea McKenzie have not yet been finalized.

"She's just overwhelmed with the fact that everybody is doing things for the girls and trying to remember them," says MacDonald.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Laureen, who not only lost her daughter in the fire, but a pet and all of her belongings, too.

"I don't think that she should have to come home and worry about anything, So the things we can take care of and the stress away of all the day to day stuff then we should come together as a community and do that for them," says MacDonald.

It's a tragedy that won't soon be forgotten and one that will have lasting effects on the families and the community.