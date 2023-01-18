'Glad for the whole adventure': Northern Cape Breton doctor retires after 50 years

It's the only hospital where you can watch ocean waves crash off Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail.

Dr. Ken Murray arrived at the hospital in Neil’s Harbour, N.S., in the summer of 1972 to launch his medical career. At 26 years old, he thought he'd only stay a little while.

“Things lined up for me to come, not with the idea of staying a long time,” Murray told CTV News.

What was supposed to be a two-year stint turned into 50.

Murray and his wife Linda settled down in the community and raised their four children while he spent a long career practicing at one of Nova Scotia's most remote hospitals.

“Everybody knows everybody here,” Murray said. “That’s the nature of life here, and in all small places. That’s another nice thing too -- you see people not just as patients, but out in the community.”

Of course, isolation has had its disadvantages at times too.

“In the early days, we didn’t have paramedics,” Murray said. “So often, you had to go in the ambulance and you have to be the paramedic.”

These days, with health care facing a host of other challenges like doctor recruitment and retention -- especially in rural communities -- Murray says part of the solution lies in physician pay.

“To work on models of care or remuneration systems that would make it worthwhile for doctors to come to a Baddeck or a Sheet Harbour or wherever, and be compensated competitively for their time,” he said. “That’s certainly not the case now.”

Dr. Nicola Smith, one of Murray's colleagues at Buchanan Memorial Hospital, says he is part of the reason she stayed was to work alongside the man who became a mentor.

“Dr. Murray is the reason I ended up here in Neil's Harbour, right?” Smith said. “It’s immeasurable. He is health-care [in] Neil’s Harbour. He is the doctor -- the face of medicine in Neil’s Harbour -- so we’ll think about him every day and I’ll probably still keep calling him with questions.”

During his half-century in the community, Murray treated as many as six different generations of some families in the area.

Murray kicked off the New Year by finally calling it a career.

Now, he plans to spend more time with family, and be active outdoors in the Cape Breton Highlands.

“Would I do anything different in terms of how I balanced life and work? Maybe, I’m not sure,” Murray said. “But just looking back, I’m very glad for the whole adventure.”