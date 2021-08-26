'Glad it'll make my life better': Calgarian wins $1M in Western Max Lottery

With multiple zeroes flashing across the screen when he checked his Western Max lottery ticket from the June 25, draw, Calgarian Kirk Stratychuk wasn’t sure what number he was seeing.

There turned out to be six 'zeroes' with a 'one' in front, meaning he'd won $1 million.

"I checked a few tickets and then I got to this one,” he said. “It all happened so quickly. The numbers went up and then they were gone, so I brought the ticket to the store clerk and got him to check it.”

The clerks at the store were also a bit confused about how much he’d won.

“He thought I won $1,000,” said Stratychuk. “Another clerk came by and said he thought it was a $100,000 win. Then the manager came to the counter and said, ‘No, you just won a million dollars.’”

Stratychuk bought his $5 ticket from the Shawnessy Co-op Food Centre at 250 Shawville Blvd. S.W., which is where healso scanned his ticket.

The new winner said so far he has only made one plan for his winnings.

“I’m going to buy myself a new truck,” he said while claiming his prize at the St. Albert claim office. “I don’t want this win to change me, but I sure am glad it’ll make my life better.”