Glamping experience returns to North Saskatchewan River

Local luxury camping business Urban River Adventures is returning to the Edmonton area, taking over a new spot along the North Saskatchewan river.

Edmonton businessman Steve Capp began the glamping experience last summer as a way to pivot from the pandemic. Now, he's working to turn 128 acres into a new outdoor

getaway.

“We’re going to have eight domes that are set up on the upper level and eight domes that are set up on the lower level,” said Capp.

The new location sits on a private property owned by local businesswoman Jill Ozero.

“I’ve been in relationship with this land for over 20 years and we’re both very excited about having visitors,” said Ozero.

The new domes will come with beds and stoves, offering a place to retreat just steps away from a sauna and hot tub.

And while the experience offers something a bit more luxurious than your average camping trip, Capp says he’s also keeping the environment in mind.

“We’re trying to be as eco-friendly as possible with compostable toilets and solar power,” Capp said. “We want to educate our guests on leave-no-trace principles, not taking anything from the land and returning it the same way you found it.”

Glamping visits can now be booked for the 2022 season by visiting Urban River Adventures website.