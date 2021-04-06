'Glamping Resorts' offers stylish stay-cations for seasoned or reluctant campers

Many in Saskatchewan are mulling their options for another summer spent, potentially, close to home, and one local business is providing the opportunity to plan your stay-cation in style.

Glamping Resorts is a Saskatchewan-based company that runs two luxury camping resorts in the province, the latest of which will operate at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park. Safari tents and geodesic domes offer a unique camping experience.

“You can expect a king-size bed, luxury linens, washroom, shower, toilet, kitchenette, fridge, all inside your tent while you experience the park,” Cameron Wyatt, president of Glamping resorts told CTV Morning Live.

Northshore Resort located on Buffalo Pound Lake is the business's “crown jewel” Wyatt said, as this was its first “Glamping” property. Seasonal RV spots are also available for lease or purchase.

Internet is available at the resort, for those who may be interested in working from their RV, cabin or campsite.