Gleichen, Alta., pharmacist fined $16K after allowing unregulated staff to hand out prescriptions

A pharmacist in a hamlet east of Calgary has been sanctioned by the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) after she allowed unregulated staff members to fill and hand out prescriptions to customers.

The penalty comes after the ACP tribunal said Bernadette Galang admitted to unprofessional conduct at her business, the Medicine Shoppe #416, located in Gleichen, Alta.

The board says she has built a system where there were times when the pharmacy was open to the public on Fridays without having a pharmacist present and unregulated staff members were "performing pharmacy services and restricted activities."

The ACP says those included:

Preparing prescriptions;

Providing prepared prescriptions to patients;

Accessing and disclosing health information;

Creating and maintaining health records; and

Securing drugs.

"The hearing tribunal found that through the pharmacist’s actions, the potential for patient harm was created, the integrity of the profession was undermined, and the public's trust in the profession was decreased," the ACP wrote in a statement.

"The hearing tribunal found the pharmacist’s conduct was unprofessional and, as a proprietor, she had engaged in misconduct."

It says while Galang admitted fault, the tribunal issued a $6,000 fine, along with an order to pay $10,000 toward the costs of investigation and hearing.

"Her conduct demonstrated a lack of judgment when she allowed the pharmacy to operate in breach of the requirements relating to pharmacies, by failing to employ the requisite number of staff with the training and qualifications to provide safe and effective pharmacy services," the ACP's statement continued.

"This was a lack of judgment because it could have put the public at risk due to the lack of appropriate supervision and pharmaceutical knowledge during the hours when a pharmacist was not present. In addition, there was a failure of supervision of the pharmacy’s unregulated employees, including the allowance of carrying out restricted activities, which demonstrated a clear lack of knowledge and/or judgment."

Galang's practice permit was also suspended for three months, with one month to be served between Jan. 19 and Feb. 18.

The remaining two months should be served after she has completed the ACP's licensee education program.