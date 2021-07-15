Gleichen RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, soon after being released from federal custody, has been arrested by Gleichen RCMP.

Justin Cutter, 28 was arrested on Sunday and along with the warrant, he is facing a number of additional charges, including:

Flight from peace officer;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited;

Resisting/obstructing a police officer;

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle, and;

Operate motor vehicle without subsisting certificate;

He remains in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on Thursday.

Cutter had served a sentence for armed robbery and was also charged in 2019 with failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death in connection with a 2017 fatal hit-and-run on the Siksika Nation that claimed the life of Mariam Raweater.