Glen Clark no longer Pattison Group's president

Former B.C. premier Glen Clark is no longer the president and chief operating office of one of Canada’s largest private companies.

The Pattison Group’s website now identifies Ryan Barrington-Foote as president, a position Clark has held since 2011.

CTV News had a one-on-one interview with Clark last month to discuss his unique perspective of the corporate world and government, and his perspectives on what improvements could be found in B.C.’s troubled healthcare system.

At the time, he spoke glowingly of his boss, Jim Pattison, who offered him a job in his advertising division when Clark resigned as premier amid a scandal. He became a rising star in the privately-held company, adding COO to his title in 2017.

CTV News has reached out to Pattison’s office and Clark’s assistant at the company for comment.

Clark’s LinkedIn profile has not been updated to reflect his departure from the Pattison Group and their forestry subsidiary, Canfor, still includes him as a board member on its website.