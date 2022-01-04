Glenbow to open temporary exhibition space at the Edison

The Glenbow is getting a new temporary exhibition space.

The new location will be just down the street from the current Glenbow building on Ninth Avenue, which is undergoing renovations until 2024.

The new location is the Edison, at 150 Ninth Avenue S.W., which the Glenbow is repurposing into temporary exhibition space as part of the City of Calgary's Downtown Strategy.

The museum is converting an empty office suite on the Plus 15 level of the Edison into a Class A museum space, which means adding an HVAC system and climate controls to protect the artworks and artifacts being exhibited.

The goal of the project is that it will continue to be an art space of some type even after the Glenbow returns to its main space in 2024.

REPURPOSING EMPTY OFFICE SPACE

Best of all, admission to the new space will be free.

“We are repurposing some underused office space in one of downtown Calgary’s iconic office towers, to build a place where we can connect in-person with Calgarians and continue to share art and culture experiences while our own building is under renovation.” Glenbow president and CEO Nicholas Bell said in a release.

"The best part is that we will be able to offer everyone free admission in 2022 when they come for a visit to this new space, thanks to the generous support of the Calgary Downtown Association," he added.

For the city, the move activates an office space and brings more Calgarians into the city core.

“The City of Calgary is excited to invest in this project through our Downtown Strategy funding as it meets many of our goals in one project,” said the city's downtown strategy director, Thom Mahler.

“It repurposes office space to provide an amenity that will create cultural vibrancy by attracting Calgarians and tourists downtown and it showcases how we can use partnerships with the private sector to deliver results.”

The first project will be Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment, which will feature more than 200 works of art by women painters, sculptors, filmmakers, photographers and architects from the early 20th century.

The exhibition is planned for early March, but check the Glenbow website to confirm.